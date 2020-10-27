NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 14,531,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,794 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,899,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,533,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

