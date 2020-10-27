NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,787 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

LUV opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

