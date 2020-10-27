552 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,171.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,866.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,494.32.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

