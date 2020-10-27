Falcon Point Capital LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,171.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,866.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,494.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

