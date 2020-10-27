World Asset Management Inc Invests $107,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,385 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 44.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 401,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 123,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 128,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

