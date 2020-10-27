World Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.28.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

