World Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,119 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 346,057 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,522,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after buying an additional 454,309 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

