Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $260,000 Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $113,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.15.

Shares of W opened at $271.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day moving average of $226.53. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,299 shares of company stock valued at $193,071,214. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

