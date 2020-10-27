World Asset Management Inc Sells 277 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visteon were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 22.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,733,000 after acquiring an additional 147,877 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $39,742,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 478.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 324,787 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 132.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161,708 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of VC opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $97.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

