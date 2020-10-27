Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

