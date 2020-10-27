World Asset Management Inc Takes Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

