World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 643,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United States Steel by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 152,067 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

