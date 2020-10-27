Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,426 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,135 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,703,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,002,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

NYSE AES opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

