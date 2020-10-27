World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,081 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 64.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

