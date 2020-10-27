World Asset Management Inc Makes New $216,000 Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Timken during the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 158.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

The Timken stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $425,090.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,172.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $378,193.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,084.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

