Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. Asana has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $4,010,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

