World Asset Management Inc Purchases 740 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 103.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.45 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.