Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $23.63 on Monday. Asana has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.