Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.44.

MRTX stock opened at $196.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $211.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.14.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,076,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 133,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 23,076 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

