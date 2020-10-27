Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.66.

NYSE:COF opened at $74.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

