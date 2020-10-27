Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.58. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.