National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have commented on NESR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after buying an additional 653,905 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 9.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,497,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 121.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 226,002 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 54.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 81,190 shares during the period. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $680.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $9.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.46 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

