Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHC. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,903,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,586,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.