Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. Asana has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

