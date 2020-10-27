TD Securities Upgrades Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MRETF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of MRETF stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.