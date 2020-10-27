SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €158.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €138.14 ($162.51).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €97.50 ($114.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €132.52 and a 200-day moving average of €124.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

