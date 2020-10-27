Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) VP Christopher S. Conley Sells 292 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WHR opened at $194.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $207.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

