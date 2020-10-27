Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) VP Christopher S. Conley Sells 292 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WHR opened at $194.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $207.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Asana Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Asana Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Mirati Therapeutics Given New $225.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer
Mirati Therapeutics Given New $225.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer
Capital One Financial Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Capital One Financial Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Mustang Bio, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Mustang Bio, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Bausch Health Companies Price Target Raised to $29.00
Bausch Health Companies Price Target Raised to $29.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report