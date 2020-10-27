SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €148.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €138.14 ($162.51).

ETR SAP opened at €97.50 ($114.71) on Monday. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €124.84.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Asana Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Asana Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Mirati Therapeutics Given New $225.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer
Mirati Therapeutics Given New $225.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer
Capital One Financial Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Capital One Financial Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Mustang Bio, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Mustang Bio, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Bausch Health Companies Price Target Raised to $29.00
Bausch Health Companies Price Target Raised to $29.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report