Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $611.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post sales of $611.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $616.51 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $787.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $232,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $167.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

