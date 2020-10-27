Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,670.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

