CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $31,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth $1,395,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 47.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth $1,331,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HE opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $608.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

