CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

