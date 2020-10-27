CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of PFG opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

