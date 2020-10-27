CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $48,000 Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 65.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,305,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 910,407 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 373.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 750,165 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $25,112,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,053,000 after purchasing an additional 707,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 384,990 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

