CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $1,931,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAC stock opened at $125.77 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $137.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.49.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. ValuEngine raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $92.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

