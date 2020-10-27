CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

