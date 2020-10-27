CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $50,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -335.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $109.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.