New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Holdings Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $612,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $45.76.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

