World Asset Management Inc Acquires New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,329,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HubSpot by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in HubSpot by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 148,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total value of $2,392,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,542,685.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,114. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.43.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $306.32 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $330.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -183.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.04.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.