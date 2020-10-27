DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Position Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after buying an additional 177,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in DTE Energy by 16.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

DTE Energy stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

