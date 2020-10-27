NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $234,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $277.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.29. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $293.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.27.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.