NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,357,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $326.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.