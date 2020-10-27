World Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 5,662 HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDS. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in HD Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research raised their target price on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 770,581 shares of company stock valued at $32,105,516. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

