World Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4,079.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 613,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 598,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after buying an additional 534,441 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 709.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after buying an additional 265,120 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 44.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 609,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,374,000 after buying an additional 188,557 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 408.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 217,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 174,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

