Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,180,000 after acquiring an additional 307,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,065,000 after buying an additional 173,857 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in VeriSign by 361.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after buying an additional 131,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VeriSign by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after buying an additional 123,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $125,333.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,173.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,726 shares of company stock worth $19,299,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $198.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.49. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

