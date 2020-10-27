World Asset Management Inc Sells 515 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7,047.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 162.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 580,423 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 231,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.47 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

