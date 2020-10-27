Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $8.55 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 620,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,598 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 674,250 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 125,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

