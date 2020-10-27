World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,978,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after buying an additional 1,778,182 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 90,274.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,270,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 1,269,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 490.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,670 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:JEF opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

