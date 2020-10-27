Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 203,926 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,926 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.25% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,891,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 164,434 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,680,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

