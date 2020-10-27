Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after acquiring an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after acquiring an additional 454,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after acquiring an additional 405,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

